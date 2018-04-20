Clay Workshop: Polymer Clay Jewelry

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia

12:00pm - 2:00pm

Do you love wearing one-of-a-kind jewelry and accessories to show your style?

In this workshop, statement jewelry enthusiast and ceramic artist Mariam Foster will show you a variety of techniques to create jewelry with polymer clay. Whether you prefer minimalist studs, classic beads. pendant necklaces, or bold earrings, there will be plenty of time to create a new piece for your collection.

$25 general public | $20 members

