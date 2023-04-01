× Expand CVC Clean Valley Day - 1 CVD

Clean Valley Council's Clean Valley Day is April 1, 2023! We welcome individuals and groups to volunteer for this annual spring cleanup.

This valley-wide cleanup promotes respect and cares for the beautiful community we share. It is a fun team-building opportunity for corporations, civic organizations, youth, and church groups. Pick your spot – a park, playground, roadside, stream bank, or your very own neighborhood and help get rid of the litter and make it a cleaner, healthier place for all. All volunteers are given trash bags and gloves.