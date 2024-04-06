× Expand Deena Sasser Clean Valley Day - 1 Clean Valley Day: April 6, 2024

Clean Valley Council's Clean Valley Day Cleanup 2024 is April 6!

We welcome individuals and groups to volunteer for this annual spring cleanup.

This valley-wide cleanup promotes respect and cares for the beautiful community we share. It is a fun team-building opportunity for corporations, civic organizations, youth, and church groups. Pick your spot – a park, playground, roadside, stream bank, or your very own neighborhood and help get rid of the litter and make it a cleaner, healthier place for all. All volunteers are given FREE trash bags and gloves.