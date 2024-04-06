Clean Valley Day

Roanoke Roanoke, Virginia

Clean Valley Council's Clean Valley Day Cleanup 2024 is April 6!

We welcome individuals and groups to volunteer for this annual spring cleanup.

This valley-wide cleanup promotes respect and cares for the beautiful community we share. It is a fun team-building opportunity for corporations, civic organizations, youth, and church groups. Pick your spot – a park, playground, roadside, stream bank, or your very own neighborhood and help get rid of the litter and make it a cleaner, healthier place for all. All volunteers are given FREE trash bags and gloves.

Info

Health & Wellness, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
5403455523
please enable javascript to view
