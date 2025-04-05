Clean Valley Day Cleanup

Roanoke Roanoke, Virginia

This valley-wide cleanup promotes respect and cares for the beautiful community we share. It is a fun team-building opportunity for corporations, civic organizations, youth, and church groups. Pick your spot – a park, playground, roadside, stream bank, or your very own neighborhood and help get rid of the litter and make it a cleaner, healthier place for all. All volunteers are given FREE trash bags and gloves.

