Clean Valley's Riverfest

Join CVC for a FREE day full of fun, laughter, competition, ingenuity, and watershed education to be held along the Roanoke River in Smith Park. Recycled boat races will headline the day with teams testing their creative, building and boating skills as they race homemade boats made only of old recycled, reused and repurposed materials.

Get a team together to represent your company, small business, church or youth group, school club, family or just friends and build a boat of your own.

The Great Duck Race will also be held. Purchase a duck and watch it race with thousands of others. All proceeds from the Duck Race support several local non-profit organizations. Tons of fun for spectators and boaters alike with river advocacy groups, watershed education activities for kids and adults of all ages, Live music, food, games, face painting and recycled art activities and more.