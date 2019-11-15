Clifton Forge Town Tree Lighting

Clifton Forge 547 Main Street, Clifton Forge, Virginia 24422

  November 15, 2019 at 6PM we will begin our community celebrations in Clifton Forge with an official lighting of the Town Christmas Tree. This ceremony will take place at Town Hall and feature childrens cloggers from the Alleghany Highlands.  Everyone will be invited to sing along to some popular Christmas carols as well. In addition to music, warm cider and cookies will be served during the ceremony. 

540-862-2000
