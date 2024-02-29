× Expand Berglund Center

Country icon Clint Black, one of the truest traditionalists in music over the last three decades, will celebrate the 35th anniversary of his debut album, Killin’ Time, on tour in 2024. For the first time ever, he’ll play the groundbreaking record live start to finish followed by more of his legendary hits.

A true triple threat singer/guitarist/songwriter, Black has sold more than twenty million records, written and recorded twenty-two #1 singles, and has been awarded nearly two-dozen gold and platinum awards, a GRAMMY, and numerous CMA, ACM and American Music Awards. He’s a member of the Grand Ole Opry and has been honored with stars on the Hollywood Walk of

Fame and the Nashville Walk of Fame. His musical style encompasses traditional country, honky-tonk and Western swing. From the beginning, Black’s biggest influences were Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and especially Merle Haggard, to whom his smooth baritone voice was initially compared.

One-fourth of country music’s storied Class of 1989, Clint Black's meteoric rise began with Killin’ Time, which produced five consecutive number one singles on the Billboard Hot Country charts. His break-out success put Black on a fast track to super-stardom. Eventually, Black’s wide-spread appeal and his own creative curiosity lead him into the world of acting where he earned roles in dozens of TV shows and feature films including Maverick, Anger Management, The Larry Sanders Show, and many others. The fifth season of his own talk show, Talking in Circles, is currently airing on Circle TV and was awarded “Best Talk Show” in Cynopsis Media’s Best of the Best and Rising Star Awards. This year Clint received the Poet’s Award at the ACM Honors, an award given to the most remarkable and enduring talents in country music songwriting.

Now, Black revisits the album that started it all, Killin’ Time, with a special world tour that kicks off with two sold-out dates at the renowned Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN, and continues through 2024.

Ticket Prices: $39, $49, $59, $79

Parking: $10.00

Show Start time: 7:30 PM