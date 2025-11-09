× Expand Courtesy The Spot on Kirk

Sensational Instrumental Music That Knows No Boundaries

Award-winning guitarist Clive Carroll is widely known for his unmistakable sound, compositions, and versatility. He has toured across Europe, North America, the Middle East, and China, bringing his signature blend of warmth and humour to breathtaking, genre-bending live performances.

Carroll made his musical debut at age two as a banjo-strumming cowboy singing nursery rhymes and went on to earn a 1st Class Honours Degree in Composition and Guitar from the famed Trinity College of Music in London. Upon graduation, he was taken on the road by the legendary “folk-baroque” pioneer, guitarist-composer John Renbourn, with whom he also collaborated over many years. He has also worked with guitar greats such as John Williams, D'Gary, Tommy Emmanuel, Xuefei Yang, Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, and Ralph Towner.

With influences mined from the delicate cadences of Elizabethan lute classics, the imaginative eccentricity of Frank Zappa, visionary classical composers such as Bartok and Ligeti, and hints of jazz and Delta blues, Carroll has created a sound world all his own.

2021 - “...arguably the most accomplished fingerstylist in the world today...” - Total Guitar Magazine

2024 - “one of the finest fingerstyle guitarists and instructors working today. His knowledge, technique, and passion for the art form are unparalleled” - Acoustic Guitar Magazine USA

Doors 7:00pm | Starts 7:30pm

Tickets: $20 Advance (+fees) | $25 at the Door

Purchase Tickets