CoComelon: Sing-A-Long LIVE is the perfect way to make memories you’ll cherish for years to come! Join Ms. Appleberry, JJ, Cody, Nina and Cece for a lively Melon Patch musical adventure in this exciting touring production. This interactive live show brings CoComelon’s vibrant world to life, inviting families to sing, dance, and play together. With beloved characters, delightful surprises, and favorite songs like “Wheels on the Bus,” “Animal Dance,” and “If You’re Happy and You Know It,” it’s a celebration of connection and childhood wonder. Don’t miss the chance to share the magic of your child’s very first live show!

