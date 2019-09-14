Cody Johnson and Friends

For more than 50 years, the Salem Civic Center has been propelling young artists into the big time. Fast-rising country singer Cody Johnson will join a long list of performers who have experienced the arena’s launching pad when he visits Salem this fall. Having already drawn comparisons to Garth Brooks for his style of music and rowdy concerts, Johnson will make his Salem debut on September 14, as he looks to build on what is already an impressive resume’.

Before signing with Warner Music Nashville, he put two albums from his own independent label on the Billboard Country Music Top 10 chart. He also managed to sell nearly 74,000 tickets in his home state of Texas for one show, as he sold-out NRG Stadium, where the NFL’s Texans play, for Rodeo Houston.

His musical influences include the likes of Johnny Cash and George Strait, along with Jackson Browne and Bruce Springsteen and you can hear them all when he sings and plays. His first major label release “Ain’t Nothin’ To It” debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Country Albums chart and his music is some of the most watched and downloaded, with streams and views in the millions. His song “On My Way To You” has been viewed nearly six million times on YouTube.

“I don’t sing nothing, if you can’t see my soul,” says Johnson. “If it’s ‘Long Haired Country Boy,’ when you see me, you know I can walk that walk, but when we’re playing a gospel song, I want you to know that I feel that, too. I do want you to feel the sadness in ‘Husbands and Wives.’ It’s a weird thing to want to show your soul to people and still want privacy in your life.”