Coffee Painting

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia

Welcome coffee lovers! Join us for an energizing morning workshop that uses coffee mixed with various ratios of water to paint with. Grounds can also be used to create texture for your new art piece. This workshop includes a ready to paint watercolor board prepped with an image of cappuccino - perfect for your kitchen or breakfast nook. Sip on provided drip coffee or bring your own as you enjoy this fun morning painting with coffee!

Art & Exhibitions, Crafts
