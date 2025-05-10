Coheed and Cambria * Mastodon: The Infinite Arc Tour

× Expand Courtesy Salem Civic Center

Today, rock titans Coheed and Cambria and Mastodon announced The Infinite Arc Tour. Produced by Live Nation and FPC Live, the 20-city tour kicks off on May 10, 2025, at Salem Civic Center in Salem, VA, making stops across the U.S. in Raleigh, Charleston, Lexington, Syracuse and more before wrapping up in Waukee, IA, at Vibrant Music Hall on June 8.

Coheed and Cambria are gearing up for their brand-new album The Father of Make Believe releasing March 14, 2025. This year, Mastodon celebrated the 15th anniversary of Crack the Skye with a deluxe box set reissue, marked 20 years of Leviathan with special full album performances, and released a new track "Floods of Triton.”

Reserved Seats: $39.50, $49.50, $59.50, $69.50 & $89.50 | VIP packages available online only

Preferred Parking: $10.00

Tickets available at the Salem Civic Center Box Office Monday - Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. or online anytime at Ticketmaster.com.