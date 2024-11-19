Hosted by retired NCIS Special Agent Joe Kennedy, Cold Case Live is an evening for True Crime fans nationwide - in depth insight into some of America’s most notorious cold cases.

Prepare for an evening of shocking revelations and first-hand investigator insight as our host walks us through the process of solving a cold case. Over a 90 min period, our host will delve into four crimes - two that have been solved and two that remain unsolved. The first three are well known - The Zodiac Killer, The Golden State Killer and The Black Dahlia.

We will explore the reasons these cases went cold for so long and what happened to bring them back to life. The fourth is a case that has remained cold and is less well known and will remain a mystery.

This is a show that will be full of shock revelations, audience interactivity and amazing insight. In a time when True Crime has never been more popular, this first-ever event will explore the depths of cold cases like no other event before.

Also available (additional ticket required):

Meet & Greet Package - $100

Package Includes: