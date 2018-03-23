Cole Swindell - Reason To Drink Tour

Cole Swindell, the Platinum-selling 10-time No. 1 hit singer/songwriter, will wrap up his sold out fourth annual Down Home Tour at the end of January and will launch right in to his first career headlining tour, the Reason To Drink Tour, and will perform at Berglund Center in Roanoke, VA on Friday, March 23. Joining Swindell for each of the dates on his first headlining tour are two of country music’s biggest rising stars Chris Janson and Lauren Alaina. Since he launched his career in 2014, the Warner Bros./Warner Music Nashville recording artist has been on some of the biggest tours with some of the biggest superstars in country music including Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line and Dierks Bentley. The Georgia native is excited to finally take this step in to his own headlining tour.