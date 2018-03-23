Cole Swindell: Reason to Drink Tour

Cole Swindell, the Platinum-selling 10-time No. 1 hit singer/songwriter, will wrap up his sold out fourth annual Down Home Tour at the end of January and will launch right in to his first career headlining tour, the Reason To Drink Tour, and will perform at Berglund Center in Roanoke, VA on Friday, March 23. Joining Swindell for each of the dates on his first headlining tour are two of country music’s biggest rising stars Chris Janson and Lauren Alaina.

Since he launched his career in 2014, the Warner Bros./Warner Music Nashville recording artist has been on some of the biggest tours with some of the biggest superstars in country music including Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line and Dierks Bentley. The Georgia native is excited to finally take this step in to his own headlining tour.

“I am excited to be able to take everything I have learned while on the road the last four years watching all that Luke, Jason, Kenny, Dierks, Tyler and Brian did as headliners.” said Cole Swindell. “Everything from how they treat their fans, their high-energy performances, to how they treated EVERYONE on the tour. They were great examples of how much work it takes for a successful tour. I can honestly say I’ve learned from the very best in the business. I’m ready to get out there with two of my friends, Chris Janson and Lauren Alaina. Start to finish, it’s going to be an amazing show and we’re ready to share it with you all.”