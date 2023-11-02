Cole Swindell - Twelve Tour

Multi-Platinum selling and five-time ACM Award nominee Cole Swindell will bring his fall headlining Twelve Tour to the Salem Civic Center on Thursday, November 2nd. Joining Swindell on his Twelve Tour are special guests Nate Smith and Avery Anna.

Swindell’s current single, “Drinkaby,” the first single release from Stereotype Broken, was released to radio in January and is sitting inside the Top 30 on the country singles charts. “Drinkaby,” written by Jon Pardi, Jordan Schmidt, HARDY and Hunter Phelps, follows three Platinum-certified, multi-week No. 1 singles from his fourth album Stereotype: “Never Say Never” featuring Lainey Wilson, “Single Saturday Night” and, most recently, “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” which remained in the Top 5 for 23 consecutive weeks.

Swindell kicked off the 2023 Awards season early winning his first-ever iHeartRadio Music Award. The chart-topping country superstar was also nominated for two CMT Music Awards for “Male Video of the Year” (“She Had Me At Heads Carolina) and “CMT Performance Video of The Year” (“Never Say Never” with Lainey Wilson from 2022 CMT Music Awards).

The chart-topping country superstar will join Thomas Rhett this summer on the Home Team Tour in 2023.