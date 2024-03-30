Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: Asking for Trouble Tour

Get ready for an evening of sidesplitting laughter as Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, the dynamic duo from TV's "Whose Line is it Anyway?," take the stage in a one-night-only uproarious live show, Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: Looking for Trouble.

Armed with their lightning-fast wits, Mochrie & Sherwood transform the audience’s suggestions into an unpredictable evening of non-stop comedy gold. No script? No problem! “Asking For Trouble” is a wild rollercoaster ride of hilarity, where two improv legends prove they are still the best in the business.

Brad Sherwood Biography

Brad Sherwood is one of the greatest living American improvisers, and loves writing about himself in the third person. He is best known for his thirteen seasons, as a series regular on the Emmy nominated ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’.

His other credits include The Drew Carey Show, Talk Soup, The Newz, Improv-A-Ganza, The Green Screen Show, This Vs. That, The Dating Game, LA Law, and The Tonight Show.

Colin Mochrie Biography

Mochrie is an alumnus of Toronto’s famous Second City comedy troupe and is widely considered to be one of the leading improvisers in the world.

After nine years as a regular on the British improvisation series “Whose Line Is It Anyway?,” he became a regular on the American version hosted by Drew Carey, which ran for six years on ABC and three years on ABC Family. In 2011, the entire cast was reunited in Vegas for “Drew Carey’s Improv-A-Ganza.”

Mochrie appears regularly in film and television and was notably a cast member of CBC’s classic news spoof “This Hour Has 22 Minutes” for two seasons. With his wife, Debra McGrath, he produced, wrote and starred in the CBC show “Getting Along Famously.”