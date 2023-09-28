× Expand Jessica Yopp 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm @ Roanoke higher education center - 1 College Application Workshop

Join the Student Success Center at the Roanoke Higher Education Center for a FREE workshop on the college application process, including how to use the tool Common App! Geared toward high school juniors and seniors, this workshop will include explanations of the type of information relevant to the college application process and a timeline of application procedures. Students will use a checklist to gather materials and worksheets to list their activities, work, and family responsibilities. The workshop will also introduce students to Common App, a tool that helps students apply to college and has access to over 1,000 colleges and universities worldwide. The workshop will identify the materials needed for applying to college through Common App, and demonstrate how to set up an account. It will also include details such as access to the app by parents and counselors, how to find colleges to apply to, and requirements.

Date: September 28, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, Room 408

Questions? Contact Kimberly Mattson at kimberly.mattson@education.edu or 540-767-6014.