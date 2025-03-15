× Expand Historical Society of Western Virginia Colonial Sweet Bag (Sachet) Workshop

Explore Eighteenth Century aromatics and create a sweet signature smell of your own!

In this workshop, the museum educator will introduce how natural ingredients were used historically to make the world more fragrant. Participants will get to use historically accurate ingredients to make a sweet bag of their own.

The workshop will be held at the Roanoke History/O. Winston Link Museum on Saturday, March 15 at 2pm. Registration is $15, $10 for HSWV members. Registration required; email info@vahistorymuseum.org to register.