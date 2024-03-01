The Color of Movement: Paintings by Leah Thompson Opening Reception

× Expand Leah Thompson Dancers at the Bar

Clifton Forge School of the Arts Announces New Exhibition: The Color of Movement

Clifton Forge, Virginia – February 14, 2024 – Clifton Forge School of the Arts is pleased to announce the opening of its latest exhibition, The Color of Movement. The exhibition features the dynamic work of Roanoke artist Leah Thompson. Thompson works in layers of expressive color to showcase the human figure in movement and action through this collection of over fifteen paintings.

Featured in the exhibition are Thompson’s beloved oil paintings of dancers, alongside works that capture figures skiing, playing football, boating, and biking. This exhibition highlights the bold breadth of Thompson’s works through her lyrical use of color and form. All of these original works are available for purchase with pricing beginning at fifty dollars.

The School is excited to introduce interactive elements to this exhibition, including a stunning video projection that brings Thompson’s paintings to life, overlaying dancers in motion with her vibrant artworks. In addition, the exhibition features a hands-on activity station for all ages to take inspiration from Thompson’s work and create their own dance figures.

The School will celebrate this colorful exhibition on Friday, March 1, 2024 with a reception, which all are welcome to attend. There will be light refreshments, an opportunity to meet the artist, and a special performance by CORA Dance. This event will illuminate the connection between the visual and performing arts, and bring the community together in an inspiring evening you will not want to miss.

The Color of Movement is on view at Clifton Forge School of the Arts from February 6th through April 30th, 2024. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 am-2:00 pm, with occasional exceptions when the Gallery is in use for a class or event. Please join us for an opening reception on Friday, March 1, 2024 from 5:00-6:30 pm, featuring a live performance by CORA Dance. For additional information about Clifton Forge School of the Arts, please visit www.cfsota.org.