Come Home to a Franklin County Christmas

Saturday, December 7, 2024

4:00pm - 8:00pm

Come visit us at the Rocky Mount Train Depot as it becomes the “North Pole.” Outside the North Pole, there will be inflatables and Santa will be there for photos. Inside, there will be games and activities for kids to enjoy. The staff of Parks & Recreation looks forward to planning a fun holiday evening for you and your family. Come see us!

We enjoy hosting this very special event for Franklin County residents and visitors alike. Enjoy The North Pole, live music, dance performances, horse and buggy rides, and Santa Claus all of which are offered for free to the public. The streets are filled with food and craft vendors and Christmas spirit! Visit https://historicrockymount.com/ for more info!