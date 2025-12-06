Come Home to a Franklin County Christmas

× Expand Play Franklin County FC Christmas - 1

Step into the magic of Christmas by a visit to our enchanting “North Pole” at the Rocky Mount Train Depot. The staff of Franklin County Parks & Recreation will be dressed as elves awaiting a fun time where kids can delight in playing a variety of games. Visit historicrockymount.com for event details.

We enjoy hosting this very special event for Franklin County residents and visitors alike. Enjoy the North Pole, live music, dance performances, horse and buggy rides, and Santa Claus, all of which are offered free to the public. The streets are filled with food and craft vendors and Christmas spirit! Visit https://historicrockymount.com/ for more info!