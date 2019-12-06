The year 2019 brings more Christmas spirit than ever. The 16th annual "Come Home to a Franklin County Christmas" will take place on the evening of Friday, December 6th and we enjoy hosting this very special event for Franklin County residents and visitors alike. Enjoy The North Pole, live music, dance performances, glass blowing exhibits, horse and buggy rides, The Harwell Grice Band, and Santa Claus all of which are offered for FREE to the public. The streets are filled with food and craft vendors and CHRISTMAS SPIRIT!

It's a beautiful sight in Downtown Rocky Mount with all the shops and businesses draped in "White Lights" and holiday decorations. "Come Home to a Franklin County Christmas" is a signature event for our community and we look forward to welcoming you to join us this year.

Thank you to our major sponsors: Carter Bank & Trust, Town of Rocky Mount, Franklin County Office of Economic Development, Southern Heritage, Franklin Finance, TNT Auto Repair, Davis Heating & Air Conditioning, Rocky Mount Lions Club.