‘Tis the season for holly, jolly fun at the 11th Annual Come Home to a Franklin County Christmas event on Friday, Dec.6 at 5:30 p.m. The event opens with the “Biggest Little Parade” in Franklin County, just as the streets are closed for the much-anticipated festival. The event also features horse-drawn carriage rides, live musical performances, dancing, an array of food and craft vendors, and more.