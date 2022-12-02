"Come Home to a Franklin County Christmas" is scheduled for December 2, 2022.

Thousands come to Downtown Rocky Mount each year to enjoy all the activities offered on Franklin Street including The North Pole, live music, dancers and plenty of food and craft vendors!

As always, the best is meeting family, old friends, and making new friends and enjoying the beautifully decorated Town of Rocky Mount. How proud we are of our town, our county, and our community!

This year, activities are in full swing! The Biggest Little Parade, The North Pole with Santa and Mrs. Claus, games and activities for kids, live music, dancers, community church choirs, food & craft vendors galore..... AND, as a special treat, "ELVIS In Person at

The Harvester"!!!! As always, admission to all activities is FREE........

Thank you to our major sponsors: Carter Bank & Trust, Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, Town of Rocky Mount, Franklin County, B99.9, Davis Heating & Cooling, Southern Heritage, Franklin County Parks & Recreation Flora Funeral Home, Haywoods, and Rhodes and Ferguson, Attorneys.