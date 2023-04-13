× Expand Image by Red Lime Comedy Edward Bell & Ben Dailey

Comedy night at Three Notch'd Craft Kitchen and Brewery in Roanoke!

Edward Bell & Ben Dailey talk about funny personal stories, interesting observations, and silly thoughts that are relatable and entertaining for everyone.

Thursday, April 13th: 7pm - 8:30pm

Free Show!

Three Notch'd Craft Kitchen and Brewery

24 Campbell Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24011

Edward Bell is a stand up comedian originally from rural eastern Iowa, now living in Colorado. He is a regular at the Comedy Works in Denver, CO. He has written for the Hard Times. His sketch comedy group, Not Made for TV, has received positive accolades from 303 Magazine and was featured in the Denver Fringe Festival. He has had the pleasure of sharing the stage with big names like Adam Cayton-Holland, Steph Tolev, and Nick Youssef. He was a winner in the Comedy Work's Clean Comedy Search. His short films have been featured in the Portland Comedy Film Festival and the monthly Hollywood Comedy Shorts screenings. He used to live in a van, but now he doesn't. There were too many complaints.

Ben Dailey is a comedian based out of Denver, Colorado. He has performed in clubs and venues all around the Midwest including Comedy Works, The Comedy Fort, Boss’ Comedy Club and The Loony Bin. He has also been selected to perform at multiple comedy festivals including the Plano Comedy Festival and the Cow Town Comedy Festival. His comedy ranges from silly thoughts, stories of his childhood, and interesting situations that happen in his daily life. Having lived in both small towns and large cities, Ben has the ability to connect with all audiences and deliver relatable material that can be enjoyed by everyone.