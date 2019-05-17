Proud to Serve/WWII

O. Winston Link Museum 101 Shenandoah Avenue, Roanoke, Virginia

Free opening reception, May 17, 5-7  p.m.

Never before published WWII Photos of First Convoy on Ledo Road & Aftermath of Hiroshima. Exhibit combines photography, uniforms, medals, and photographs with war propaganda material, story circles and an oral history project.

Lectures include:

May 2:  Col. Bud Jeffries – Christ Lutheran Church, Roanoke: The Railroad During the War

June 25: Heath Lee author of “The League of Wives”; held at Museums

Story Circles with Mill Mountain Theatre in July and August: contact curator@vahistorymuseum.org for information

Oral History Collection: Each Saturday in June and July; 540-982-5465 or info@vahistorymuseum.org for information

Info

O. Winston Link Museum 101 Shenandoah Avenue, Roanoke, Virginia
540-982-5465
