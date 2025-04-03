Common Read Author Lydia Kiesling Q&A

× Expand Sweet Briar College Common Read Flyer

Sweet Briar College presents Common Read Author Lydia Kiesling.

Join us for two events on Thursday, April 3rd.

1) Author Q & A from 4:00-5:30 p.m. in the Reahard Learning Gallery in the Cochran Library (this event is aimed at the Sweet Briar community, but the general public is welcome to attend).

2) Author Keynote, followed by a Q&A and book signing, from 7:30-9:00 p.m. in the Mills Chapel (this event is for the Sweet Briar community and the general public).

Lydia Kiesling is a novelist and culture writer who lives in Portland, Oregon. Her essays and nonfiction have been published in outlets including The New York Times, The New Yorker, and The Cut. Her first novel, The Golden State, was a 2018 National Book Foundation “5 under 35” honoree and a finalist for the VCU Cabell First Novelist Award. Her second novel, Mobility explores themes of geopolitics, climate change, consumerism, and personal responsibility. Mobility, a national bestseller, was named a best book of 2023 by Vulture, Time, and NPR, among others, and was a finalist for the Oregon Book Award.