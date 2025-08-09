× Expand Standout Arts Commonwealth Day of Play

The Frontier Culture Museum is participating in the Commonwealth’s Day of Play!

As part of the Reclaiming Childhood Initiative, the Governor’s Office is hosting the inaugural Commonwealth Day of Play to raise awareness and inspire collective action about the importance of play, social connection, physical activity, and community in children’s lives.

On Saturday, August 9th, the Frontier Culture Museum will be offering free children’s admission into the museum! Come and experience history coming to life and play games from the past!