CommUNITY 3 Trio in Concert
CommUNITY Church 1923 E Main Street, Salem, Virginia 24153
×
CommUNITY Church
Come out to CommUNITY Church on Saturday, May 11 from 6:30-8 pm for a FREE concert from our own church members in the CommUNITY 3 Trio. Love offering will be collected for singers and musicians.
Come out to CommUNITY Church on Saturday, May 11 from 6:30-8 pm for a FREE concert from our own church members in the CommUNITY 3 Trio. Love offering will be collected for singers and musicians.
Info
CommUNITY Church 1923 E Main Street, Salem, Virginia 24153 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Religion & Spirituality