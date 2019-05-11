CommUNITY 3 Trio in Concert

to Google Calendar - CommUNITY 3 Trio in Concert - 2019-05-11 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - CommUNITY 3 Trio in Concert - 2019-05-11 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - CommUNITY 3 Trio in Concert - 2019-05-11 18:30:00 iCalendar - CommUNITY 3 Trio in Concert - 2019-05-11 18:30:00

CommUNITY Church 1923 E Main Street, Salem, Virginia 24153

Come out to CommUNITY Church on Saturday, May 11 from 6:30-8 pm for a FREE concert from our own church members in the CommUNITY 3 Trio. Love offering will be collected for singers and musicians.

Info

CommUNITY Church 1923 E Main Street, Salem, Virginia 24153 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Religion & Spirituality
540-293-4595
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - CommUNITY 3 Trio in Concert - 2019-05-11 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - CommUNITY 3 Trio in Concert - 2019-05-11 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - CommUNITY 3 Trio in Concert - 2019-05-11 18:30:00 iCalendar - CommUNITY 3 Trio in Concert - 2019-05-11 18:30:00