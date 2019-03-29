2019 Perennial Plant Sale

The Community Arboretum is a two-acre educational garden located on the campus of Virginia Western Community College in Roanoke, Virginia. Eleven separate gardens and plant collections surround a centrally located amphitheater and are home to approximately 700 labeled plant taxa. The garden collections include a Children's Garden with a plant maze and plant zoo. Our newest addition, the City Garden includes sustainable features such as rainwater collection systems and drip irrigation. The Arboretum is also an official site for an All-America Selections Display Garden.

All plant sales take place in the Virginia Western Greenhouse or in and around the Natural Science Center at the Community Arboretum at Virginia Western Community College.