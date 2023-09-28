The Roanoke Foodshed Network (RFN) is providing support for members of the RFNand the Roanoke arts community to host a series of community-based arts and cultural events around food and farming. These events provide opportunities for residents and farmers to share their stories and shape the narrative surrounding Roanoke's food system. This work is made possible through the City of Roanoke Arts and Cultural funding, AgrAbility Virginia, and support from the Virginia Tech Center for Food Systems and Community Transformation and Local Environmental Agriculture Project (LEAP).

CommUnity-ArtsReach Theater Production at Carilion’s Fall Harvest Festival

Date and Time: Sept 28, 5:30-7:30pm

Location: Morningside Urban Farm and Park, 917 Morgan Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24013