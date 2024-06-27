The Blood Connection (TBC), Roanoke’s community blood center, will be hosting a community blood drive at the Berglund Center (710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, VA 240160) on Thursday, June 27th from 12pm-5pm. As this community’s blood center, blood donations from this blood drive will directly impact patients at surrounding Carilion Clinic hospitals.

This blood drive comes at a critical time of need for blood products with the 4th of July holiday approaching. Blood centers typically see a decline in blood donations during the summer months due to travel and out-of-school schedules, yet the hospital demand for blood products remains constant. Blood donors and community members are invited to come together to donate blood and make a lasting impact on the Blue Ridge community. As the provider to Carilion Clinic, when you donate with TBC, you’re ensuring that neighbors have the blood products they need.

Not only are blood donors helping to save lives, donors will also have the opportunity to experience mixed-reality with the Microsoft HoloLens glasses available at this blood drive. Donors that utilize these new, hands-free, headsets will be immersed in an interactive garden experience that allows them to plant seeds and cultivate a blooming garden while listening to soothing music and remaining aware of their real world surroundings.

Donors will receive $50 in TBC rewards and an exclusive t-shirt as a thank you for their donation. Appointments are encouraged, walk-ins are welcome. To sign up, visit thebloodconnection.org/donate.