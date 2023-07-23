CommUNITY Church 18 Year Anniversary and Rooftop Service

× Expand CommUNITY Church CommUNITY Church Rooftop Service and 18 Year Anniversary Celebration

Come out to CommUNITY Church in Salem to celebrate 18 years and a Rooftop Service! Sunday, July 23 starting at 11 am. Then stay after the Rooftop Service for a potluck lunch. (Meat and drinks will be provided.) There will be Food, Fun, Fellowship, Facepainting, Games, a Bounce House, and Free Ice Cream. This is the perfect time to visit CommUNITY Church and bring a friend! Be sure to wear your Hawaiian shirt!