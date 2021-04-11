× Expand CommUNITY Church CommUNITY Church Spring Family Festival and Friend Day

Please join CommUNITY Church on Sunday, April 11th for our FREE Spring Family Festival and Friend Day! All events are Covid friendly. Food, Fun, and Fellowship! Meet us outside next to the Fellowship Hall immediately following our inside Worship Service! There will be NO Roof Top Worship Service on this day. If you would like to reserve an outside table with your family members, please contact Pastor Dan Carawan at: dan@jesussaves.tv or 540-293-4595

We will enjoy free hotdogs cooked on the grill, chips, dessert, and bottled water. There will also be games, (Corn hole, Bocce Ball), Dave's Rock Climbing Wall, and Music. Bring a friend and come enjoy our inside Worship Service starting at 11AM. (Covid friendly-Masks are required to be worn inside, and social distancing will apply. Hand sanitizer stations are provided at each entrance) Then stay for our Spring Family Festival!! 1923 East Main Street, Salem, VA 24153.