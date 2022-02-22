Community Conversations: Delta-8 THC, a new Roanoke nonprofit & more!

You're invited to our Community Conversation!

We will be joined by guests:

- Jay Smith, Virginians for Safe Cannabis

- Alex Siple, The Wild Way

Jay will share an update on the 66 Delta-8 THC products that were found in shops around the state. From cookies to apple cider - these products all claimed they contained Delta-8 THC, but after testing them in a lab, the results told a different story.

Alex will share a wonderful NEW family resource here in Roanoke called The Wild Way.

In addition, we will share information about our showing of the movie Screenagers - coming to a local theater on April 28. Stay tuned!

See you all on Feb. 22, at 3:30 p.m.!

The registration is below. A Zoom link will be sent to you upon registration.

https://bit.ly/communityconvo022022

