Community Easter Egg Hunt

Clearbrook Baptist Church 5219 Singing Hills Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24014

COMMUNITY EASTER EGG HUNT!

Saturday, March 30th. Ages 12 & under!

Registration 10:30, Easter Egg Hunt begins 11:00 a.m.

Candy, prizes, food and surprises!

Pre-register online at clearbrookbaptistchurch.com

Clearbrook Baptist Church

5219 Singing Hlils Road, Roanoke, VA 24014

Just off Rt. 220, close to Walmart

Info

Kids & Family
5407743839
