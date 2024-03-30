Community Easter Egg Hunt
Clearbrook Baptist Church 5219 Singing Hills Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24014
Community Easter Egg Hunt
COMMUNITY EASTER EGG HUNT!
Saturday, March 30th. Ages 12 & under!
Registration 10:30, Easter Egg Hunt begins 11:00 a.m.
Candy, prizes, food and surprises!
Pre-register online at clearbrookbaptistchurch.com
Clearbrook Baptist Church
5219 Singing Hlils Road, Roanoke, VA 24014
Just off Rt. 220, close to Walmart
Info
