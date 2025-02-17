Community High School Admissions Prospective Student Open House

Community High School 302 Campbell Ave. SE, Roanoke, Virginia

This Student Open House provides an opportunity for rising 9th-12th graders to experience a day in the life of a CHS student. Visitors will take a tour, sit in on current classes, meet faculty, ask questions, and eat lunch with current students.

Education & Learning, Parents
540-345-1688
