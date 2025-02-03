Community High School Prospective Family Open House
Community High School 302 Campbell Ave. SE, Roanoke, Virginia
Image Credit: Meg Snow
2025 OPEN HOUSES - Instagram - 1
Students study outside of Community High School.
This evening Open House is intended for rising 9th-12th graders and their families who would like to learn more about Community High School of Arts & Academics! Faculty and current students will be present to give tours of the school, answer questions, and discuss our curriculum and admissions process.
