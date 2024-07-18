× Expand Carilion Clinic Community Health and Outreach Morningside Urban Farm Community Night: Basic Carpentry for the Home Gardener

Join us at Morningside Urban Farm on Thursdays from Apr. 18 – Sept. 26 for Community Nights! These FREE events will have activities for all ages to enjoy – – grab your neighbor, bring your kids, or just yourself!

Check out our schedule of events at the link below and learn more about tonight’s featured workshop: Basic Carpentry for the Home Gardener.

Learn about the essential power tools needed for basic construction projects in a garden. In this class, we’ll build a galvanized steel raised bed with PVC cover for the garden. This class is meant for beginners and will cover basics on cutting wood with a circular saw, using a speed square, and a power drill. Led by farmer Hannah Patrick.

Registration is required. To register and/or for more information about tonight’s event please visit https://cvent.me/Z80VM3. Registration deadline: 12pm on July 18, 2024.

For questions or more information, please contact Angela Charlton, RDN, Community Health Educator and Urban Farm Coordinator, at akcharlton@carilionclinic.org or 540-983-4123.

Events will be canceled or rescheduled in the event of rain or extreme heat. Registered attendees will be notified via email, or you can check the event calendar or call Carilion Direct at (800) 422-8482 to confirm event status.

Events at Morningside Urban Farm are hosted for free by Carilion Clinic Community Health and Outreach.