Community Night: Dig and Divide Plant Swap

Join us on Thursdays from Apr. 17 – Sept. 25 for Community Nights! These FREE events have activities for all ages to enjoy. Yoga, gardening/farming and kids activities kick off at 6 p.m., followed by a workshop at 6:45 p.m.

COMMUNITY NIGHT SCHEDULE:

6 P.M. Options:

- Yoga (all-levels, taught by Emilee Hall, RYT 500 and SE resident)

- Gardening and farming with Hannah Patrick

- Kids activities

6:45 P.M. Options:

- "Dig and Divide Plant Swap" Workshop: Do you have perennial plants that have started to spread beyond the space in your garden? Do you have favorite plants you want to share with others? Bring them to the farm! Farmer Hannah Patrick will lead a how-to session on making the most of your garden space, followed by an optional plant swap for those comfortable with dividing up their plants.

- Kids activities

To register and/or for more information, please select the "Visit Event Website" link below or copy/paste link in your web browser - https://cvent.me/b3l4da. Select which activities you plan to join — come for yoga, the workshop, or all of the above!

- The farm is located at the end of Morgan Ave on the right side of the street — please park on this side.

- Children under 18 are welcome when accompanied by an adult.

- Attendees can take home free produce as supplies are available.

For more information, please contact Angela Charlton, RDN, Community Health Educator and Urban Farm Coordinator, at akcharlton@carilionclinic.org or 540-983-4123.

Events will be canceled or rescheduled in the event of rain or extreme heat. Registered attendees will be notified via email.

Events at Morningside Urban Farm are hosted for free by Carilion Clinic Community Health and Outreach.