Community Night: Explore SE Walk and Talk

Join us on Thursdays from Apr. 17 – Sept. 25 for Community Nights! These FREE events have activities for all ages to enjoy. Yoga, gardening/farming and kids activities kick off at 6 p.m., followed by a workshop at 6:45 p.m.

COMMUNITY NIGHT SCHEDULE:

6 P.M. Options:

- Yoga (all-levels, taught by Emilee Hall, RYT 500 and SE resident)

- Gardening and farming with Hannah Patrick

- Kids activities

6:45 P.M. Options:

- "Explore SE Walk and Talk" Workshop: Southeast Roanoke is a vibrant community with lots to explore. Join us for a three-mile walk led by SE Roanoke resident Sunni Purviance of iHeartSE to learn all about this special neighborhood — while getting your steps in! All fitness levels welcome.

- Kids activities

To register, please select the "Visit Event Website" link below and/or copy/paste link in your web browser - https://cvent.me/B9kqXz. You can also sign up by calling Carilion Direct at (800) 422-8482. Select which activities you plan to join — come for yoga, the workshop, or all of the above!

- The farm is located at the end of Morgan Ave on the right side of the street — please park on this side.

- Children under 18 are welcome when accompanied by an adult.

- Attendees can take home free produce as supplies are available.

For more information, please contact Angela Charlton, RDN, Community Health Educator and Urban Farm Coordinator, at akcharlton@carilionclinic.org or 540-983-4123.

Events will be canceled or rescheduled in the event of rain or extreme heat. Registered attendees will be notified via email.

Events at Morningside Urban Farm are hosted for free by Carilion Clinic Community Health and Outreach.