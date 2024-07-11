× Expand Carilion Clinic Community Health and Outreach Morningside Urban Farm Community Night: The Low-No Waste Kitchen

Join us at Morningside Urban Farm on Thursdays from Apr. 18 – Sept. 26 for Community Nights! These FREE events will have activities for all ages to enjoy – – grab your neighbor, bring your kids, or just yourself!

Check out our schedule of events at the link below and learn more about tonight’s featured workshop: The Low-No Waste Kitchen.

Did you know that the average American throws away about a pound of food a day? Learn creative tips to cut down on your kitchen waste, save money and help reduce the burden on the environment. Led by Angela Charlton, RDN, Community Health Educator and Urban Farm Coordinator.

Registration is required. To register and/or for more information please visit: https://cvent.me/O5ZY9z.

For more information, please contact Angela Charlton, RDN, Community Health Educator and Urban Farm Coordinator, at akcharlton@carilionclinic.org or 540-983-4123.

NOTE: Events will be canceled or rescheduled in the event of rain or extreme heat. Registered attendees will be notified via email, or you can check the event calendar or call Carilion Direct to confirm event status.

Events at Morningside Urban Farm are hosted for free by Carilion Clinic Community Health and Outreach.