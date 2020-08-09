× Expand Lynette Mutter Mull It was a beautiful evening of awesome music and fellowship at the first of four Community Prayer, Praise & Worship events in Market Square on Sunday, August 9-30.

Join us as the unified Body of Christ calls out for God to speak into, through and for us as we pray for healing and restoration during the pandemic and these challenging times. Church leaders, musicians and vocalists from around the valley will lead us in reflection on God's word, worship and prayer for His divine inspiration and intercession.

"... if My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land." 2 Chronicles 7:14

This non-denominational gathering is organized by the Reverend Steve Henderson Ministry, in collaboration with Straight Street, Roanoke Rescue Mission, CHS-Downtown, Lee Hartman & Sons, and other area churches, businesses and ministries.

Adherence to CDC guidelines is strongly encouraged. The stage will be placed 10-20 feet from event attendees. Bring your own chair if you wish to be seated. Inclement weather announcements will be posted on this page. Parking is free in Center in the Square and Tower garages.