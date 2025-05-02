Community School's Strawberry Festival

× Expand Community School

Friday, May 2, 2025 - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Saturday, May 3, 2025 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Always held the first weekend in May, rain or shine, the Strawberry Festival brings the community together amid an atmosphere of good, old-fashioned, family fun. We look forward to another spectacular event at Elmwood Park's South Lawn in 2025.

​Over 40 years ago, parents at Community School went in search of a fundraiser to help keep tuition costs down. Their decision to create an event to celebrate the strawberry has culminated in a beloved yearly event that draws over 20,000 attendees.

Community School coordinates and sponsors the Strawberry Festival with parents, alumni, staff and community volunteers logging more than 2,400 hours to contribute to the various aspects of this event -- from baking the shortcakes and slicing fresh strawberries, to serving up delicious desserts and chocolate dipped berries.

Most of the volunteers are parents, grandparents, staff and students of Community School, although several organizations and businesses help fill out the ranks each year.