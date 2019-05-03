Community School's Strawberry Festival

Always held the first weekend in May, rain or shine, the Strawberry Festival brings the community together amid an atmosphere of good, old-fashioned, family fun.

​​Thirty-eight years ago, parents at Community School went in search of a fundraiser to help keep tuition costs down. Their decision to create an event to celebrate the strawberry has culminated in a beloved yearly event that draws over 15,000 attendees.

Families, young professionals, and kids of all ages come out for two fun-filled days of scrumptious berry-filled treats, children's games and activities, live musical entertainment, food, arts and crafts vendors.