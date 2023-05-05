Community School's Strawberry Festival

× Expand Strawberry Festival Roanoke

Always held the first weekend in May, rain or shine, the Strawberry Festival brings the community together amid an atmosphere of good, old-fashioned, family fun.

After a successful drive-through event in 2021, we were excited to return Elmwood Park and a more traditional Strawberry Festival in 2022. We look forward to another spectacular event at Elmwood Park in 2023.

Background

​Over 40 years ago, parents at Community School went in search of a fundraiser to help keep tuition costs down. Their decision to create an event to celebrate the strawberry has culminated in a beloved yearly event that draws over 20,000 attendees.

Community School coordinates and sponsors the Strawberry Festival with parents, alumni, staff and community volunteers logging more than 2400 hours to contribute to the various aspects of this event -- from baking the shortcakes and slicing fresh strawberries, to serving up delicious desserts and chocolate dipped berries.

Most of the volunteers are parents, grandparents, staff and students of Community School, although several organizations and businesses help fill out the ranks each year.

Dates & Times

Friday, May 5 from 11 a.m.to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.