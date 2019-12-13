× Expand Roanoke Valley Children's Choir For more information about the Roanoke Valley Children's Choir go to: http://www.childrenschoir.com

Come join the Roanoke Valley Children's Choir at the 5th Annual Community Sing-A-Long hosted by the RVCC! With your help we will be singing classic holiday carols to get into the Holiday spirit! Song booklets will be handed out at the door. This is a free event and great for all ages.