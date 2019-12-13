Community Sing-A-Long

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Come join the Roanoke Valley Children's Choir at the 5th Annual Community Sing-A-Long hosted by the RVCC! With your help we will be singing classic holiday carols to get into the Holiday spirit! Song booklets will be handed out at the door. This is a free event and great for all ages.

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
540-676-7265
