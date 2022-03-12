× Expand Dharmapala Kadampa Buddhist Center Compassionate Prayers and Requests for those who have recently passed away.

Have you or others recently lost a loved one?

With your compassion, you can help the deceased move peacefully to a Pure Land. 🌼

With Resident Teacher Barbara Stein

A teaching on POWA, followed by the practice itself: POWA is a lovely ritual practice on behalf of those who have recently deceased. The practice entails a transference of consciousness, whereby through chanted prayers and mantras, the participants assist in directing the consciousness of the recently deceased directly to the Pure Land. Food and flower offerings (tending toward white) are welcome.

If you would like someone who has recently passed away to be added to the dedication prayers, please write to epc@meditationinvirginia.org.🌼🌼🌼

Everyone welcome. This is a free event.