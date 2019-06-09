Concert on the Lawn: Dollar and Walker

× Expand photo courtesy Dollar and Walker Dollar and Walker, Roanoke-based acoustic duo.

St. Elizabeth's outdoor concerts are back - we're opening up the season with St. E's favorites Dollar and Walker! Bring a lawn chair or blanket - food will be available (including ice cream from Cool Blue Ice Cream Co.!) or bring along a picnic!

We'll have two more concerts this summer -

July 14 Beggars Circus

August 4 Joy Truskowski

Dollar and Walker are a guitar/vocal harmony duo from Roanoke, Va., performing folk, rock, country, show tunes, classic covers and melodic originals — in short, an entertaining variety. Since meeting in 2009, Terry Dollar (vocals) and Randolph Walker (vocals, harmonica, guitar) have appeared on WSLS TV's "Our Blue Ridge," WVTF Radio's monthly open house, Third Street Coffeehouse, Floyd Country Store, Chateau Morrisette, Studio Roanoke's acoustic lounge and other venues. They have released one CD, "Dollar and Walker."